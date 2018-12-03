Police seize drugs, guns, stolen bikes from northwest Calgary house

Five people were charged after Calgary police seized drugs, guns and bikes from a house in the city’s northwest, a news release said on Monday.

Police received a tip in October that led them to an alleged drug house in the 100 block of Bergen Road N.W.

Eight people were arrested after a search warrant on Nov. 27, police said.

Seizures from the house include:

28 g methamphetamine, with a street value of about $2,870

fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin, with a combined street value of about $1,240

two long gun firearms

a replica handgun

seven stolen mountain bikes

Of those arrested, three people were released and five were charged.

Rudolfo Valentini, 62, was charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Mark Ryan Leo Audet, 40, and Beverly Joyce Prairie Chicken, 50, were each arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Jennifer Burtwell, 24, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Jean Daniel Doucette, 37, was arrested on two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police are in the process of returning the stolen bikes to their owners as the investigation continues.