5 Calgarians arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine, MDMA: RCMP

Five people were arrested in Calgary on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking drugs, according to the RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Team.

The months-long investigation included two search warrants in Calgary — one in Nolan Hill and the other in Brentwood — and searches in southern Alberta vehicles that were allegedly used for drug trafficking, police said.

Seizures included:

Seung Hun Lee, 24, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking both cocaine and MDMA, production of cocaine and MDMA, possession of crime proceeds and conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Won Je Lee, 29, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking both cocaine and MDMA, production of cocaine and MDMA, possession of crime proceeds and conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Jia Hua Xu, 28, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking both cocaine and MDMA, production of cocaine, possession of crime proceeds and conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Jan Rangsey Kot, 23, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking both cocaine and MDMA, production of cocaine and possession of crime proceeds.

Gun Woo Lee, 25, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking both cocaine and MDMA, possession of crime proceeds and conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Police said all five have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.