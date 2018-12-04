RCMP recover explosives, dynamite, detonators on Alberta properties

Between November 2017 and October 2018, a large quantity of explosives, including sticks of dynamite and Second World War-era cordite, were found on Alberta properties.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered:

25 kg of Geogel

205 sticks of dynamite

Eight slurry explosives

233 detonators

2.5 rolls (approximately 750 metres long) of detonator cord

One bag of cordite (from Second World War)

In a news release, RCMP said explosives and detonators that aren’t disposed property are extremely dangerous and surprisingly common on Alberta properties.

“Historic rules gave Alberta farmers easy access to dynamite, and as a result, there is a large quantity of explosives that remain forgotten on properties.”

Anyone who finds explosives or detonators should contact their local police immediately.

Citizens are reminded not to move or touch explosives, and providing a picture and information about their approximate age is helpful.

RCMP EDU is trained to safely dispose of explosives and detonators and there is no cost to the public.

“Please remember that no matter how old an explosive is, it is still extremely dangerous,” Cpl. Paul Zanon said. “We want Albertans to be safe and the safest thing to do is to call us.”

RCMP did not say where in Alberta the explosives were found.

