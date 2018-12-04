Crime
December 4, 2018 7:16 pm
Updated: December 4, 2018 7:19 pm

RCMP recover explosives, dynamite, detonators on Alberta properties

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
A A

Between November 2017 and October 2018, a large quantity of explosives, including sticks of dynamite and Second World War-era cordite, were found on Alberta properties.

READ MORE: Man ignores advice on Reddit, unknowingly dismantles WW1 bomb found on fishing trip

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered:

  • 25 kg of Geogel
  • 205 sticks of dynamite
  • Eight slurry explosives
  • 233 detonators
  • 2.5 rolls (approximately 750 metres long) of detonator cord
  • One bag of cordite (from Second World War)

READ MORE: Police: Dispute leads to discovery of homemade bomb, loaded firearms in Osoyoos residence

In a news release, RCMP said explosives and detonators that aren’t disposed property are extremely dangerous and surprisingly common on Alberta properties.

“Historic rules gave Alberta farmers easy access to dynamite, and as a result, there is a large quantity of explosives that remain forgotten on properties.”

Anyone who finds explosives or detonators should contact their local police immediately.

12-04-explosives13

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives14

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives9

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives12

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives8

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives7

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives6

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives10

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives1

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
12-04-explosives2

From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives.

Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Story continues below

Citizens are reminded not to move or touch explosives, and providing a picture and information about their approximate age is helpful.

READ MORE: Businesses evacuated after ‘training bomb’ found in Oakville dumpster

RCMP EDU is trained to safely dispose of explosives and detonators and there is no cost to the public.

“Please remember that no matter how old an explosive is, it is still extremely dangerous,” Cpl. Paul Zanon said. “We want Albertans to be safe and the safest thing to do is to call us.”

RCMP did not say where in Alberta the explosives were found.

WATCH: Man found in bomb-filled car near Edmonton

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta farmers
Alberta RCMP
cordite
detonator cord
dynamite found
Explosives Found
geogel
RCMP EDU
RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit
Rural Alberta
slurry explosives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News