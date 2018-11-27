Police: Dispute leads to discovery of homemade bomb, loaded firearms in Osoyoos residence

Firearms and a homemade bomb were found inside a house where children lived when police conducted a search of the South Okanagan residence on Saturday.

Police say the house search was sparked by a report of someone pointing a firearm in a threatening manner, with the incident taking place in a residence along the 14000 block of 97th Avenue in Osoyoos at approximately 5 p.m.

Osoyoos RCMP and Penticton RCMP dog services conducted a search of the house and found insecure and loaded firearms, along with an improvised explosive device (IED) and charging cords.

“A person called saying someone had pointed a gun at them and threatened them,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sergeant and area commander Jason Bayda. “Our members attended and didn’t find the suspect at presence, but we did conduct a search of the residence.”

Police say the residence was secured overnight and an explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland travelled to the Okanagan the next day and removed the IED and charging cords. The bomb was reportedly detonated in a safe location.

“I am very proud of my officers and the members of the EDU who unselfishly put themselves in harm’s way to ensure these explosives were found and disposed of properly,” said Bayda. “There is no doubt these officers saved the young children who also live in the residence from serious harm or death had the explosives detonated in their presence.”

Bayda added “you never know when an IED is going to go off or how it’s going to go off, and getting that out of the house was a crucial step to making sure these children are safe.”

Police say the dispute originated between two neighbours who live on the same property. It’s not known if the firearms or bomb are connected to drug or gang activity.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been notified of the incident.