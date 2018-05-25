Politicians react to IED explosion in a Mississauga restaurant

Politicians from across Canada are reacting Friday after an explosion at a Mississauga restaurant late Thursday night injured 15 people.

Police said two masked suspects detonated a homemade improvised explosive device in Bombay Bhel restaurant.

Three people were initially in critical condition but have since stabilized. Twelve victims have been assessed and released from hospital.

Political leaders in Ontario were quick to send out statements Friday morning condemning the horrific attack.

New Democratic Party leader, Andrea Horwath, took to her Twitter page around 7:30 a.m. and said her thoughts were with the victims.

Progressive Conservative party leader, Doug Ford, wasn’t far behind.

Shocking and horrific. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Deepest thanks to the first responders who arrived immediately last night to assist the victims of this cowardly attack. https://t.co/75IVybbjHI — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) May 25, 2018



My thoughts are with all those injured in the blast last night in Mississauga. If you have any information, please contact Peel Regional Police. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 25, 2018

Ontario Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne also sent out a statement that said Ontario is shocked by Thursday’s explosion.

“The entire province of Ontario is shocked this morning by the horrific act of violence in Mississauga last night,” the statement reads.

“Family restaurants are the heart of our communities, a place where friends and families gather to celebrate life’s milestones or catch-up after a long week. Those shared moments are what brought people to Bombay Bhel yesterday night when two masked men entered and shattered the peace with a homemade explosive device.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a tweet around 10:30 a.m. that said the federal government is working closely with police and officials in Mississauga. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, encouraged Canadians to stand together as a community.

We're in solidarity with the victims of this violence, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. We’re working closely with police and officials in Mississauga on this. https://t.co/AQBuFZPXNY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 25, 2018

My sincere condolences to the family and friends of those injured in the explosion of #Mississauga restaurant Bombay Bhel. As the investigation unfolds, may we stand together as a community in comfort and support in the face of this tragedy. — Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) May 25, 2018

Peel Regional police chief Jennifer Evans said police are using every resource to find the two suspects.

“I want to assure everyone that every police resource is being used right now to locate the people responsible for this horrendous act,” she said.

She also said they don’t believe the incident to be an act of terrorism or a hate crime.

Minister of Justice, Bill Blair, spoke about the incident during question period at the House of Commons and said there is no indication of a national threat.

“We have offered the full support of federal office resources to this investigation. I’d like to advise the house that at this point there is no indication of a nexus to national security,” he said.

Peel police are still investigating the incident and are searching for the two masked suspects who entered the restaurant Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.