Bomb squad called to Whalley Strip for suspected IED

Surrey RCMP was forced to call in a bomb robot Friday morning, when someone reported a suspicious package on the so-called ‘Whalley Strip.’

Sgt. Chad Greig with Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the area around 135A Street and 106 Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.

“Investigators suspected the item may have been an Improvised Explosive Device, and engaged the assistance of the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU),” he said.

IN PICTURES: Police investigate suspicious package on Whalley Strip

“EDU officers attended the scene and disposed of the item on site, in a safe manner.”

The device was disposed of around 11 a.m. and no one was hurt.

Greg said police could not comment further on the nature or source of the suspicious item.