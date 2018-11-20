Businesses evacuated after ‘training bomb’ found in Oakville dumpster
Some residents and business owners in Oakville are breathing a little easier today.
The Halton police bomb squad was called to Hampshire Gate, near Highway 5 and Winston Churchill Monday afternoon after a suspicious item was found in a dumpster.
Some area businesses were evacuated as a precaution after officers investigated.
Police say the item turned out to be a Canadian military training round. Military personnel were contacted and safely removed the device.
It is not clear how it ended up in the dumpster.
