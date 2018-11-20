Canada
November 20, 2018 7:11 am

Businesses evacuated after ‘training bomb’ found in Oakville dumpster

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
Halton Regional Police
A A

Some residents and business owners in Oakville are breathing a little easier today.

READ MORE: Suspicious packages turn out not to contain explosives: Hamilton Police

The Halton police bomb squad was called to Hampshire Gate, near Highway 5 and Winston Churchill Monday afternoon after a suspicious item was found in a dumpster.

Some area businesses were evacuated as a precaution after officers investigated.

READ MORE: Police video shows interaction with pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc in Florida

Police say the item turned out to be a Canadian military training round. Military personnel were contacted and safely removed the device.

It is not clear how it ended up in the dumpster.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb
EXPLOSIVE
halton police
Military

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News