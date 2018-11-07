Canada
Suspicious vehicle in Hamilton leads to two arrests and seizure of heroin: police

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have arrested two women and seized heroin, after being contacted about a suspicious vehicle.

A suspicious vehicle in Hamilton has led to the arrests of two women.

A concerned citizen called police around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about a woman slumped over in the vehicle, which was parked at Mahony Park on Barton Street East.

When officers arrived, police say they found two women asleep in the vehicle. Police say there was heroin next to them in plain sight.

Two women, aged 27 and 32, were taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they seized a quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

