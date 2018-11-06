Canada
November 6, 2018 2:21 pm

Suspect being sought after vehicle reported stolen recovered in Hamilton

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen.

File / Global News
A vehicle that had been reported stolen has been recovered in Hamilton, but police are still searching for the person who took it.

Police say a Kia Sportage was reported stolen from a home on Garth Street on Friday afternoon and, four days later, the owner located it sitting in a parking lot on Upper James, with an unknown man inside.

The owner followed his car when it started to travel, but the suspect driver lost control and ended up driving into a dental office on Mohawk Road at Hayden Street early Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

He is described as six feet tall and approximately 175 pounds, with a medium build.

Police say he was wearing a red toque, red Adidas jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

