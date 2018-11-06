Old human remains stolen in Westdale: police

Hamilton police are looking for human remains that were stolen from a vehicle in Hamilton’s Westdale neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Peel paramedic charged with impaired driving causing death granted bail

Police say the human remains were discovered at a construction site for a church in North York and had been in transit to a secured facility when they were stolen on Halloween night.

The two sets of lower leg bones, which were estimated to have been buried in the 1800s, were placed in a white cardboard banker’s box labelled with the church’s name and file numbers.

Police say a Dewalt Sawzall power tool and a cellphone charger were also stolen and the suspect may not know what was inside the box.

READ MORE: Suspect being sought after vehicle reported stolen recovered in Hamilton

Police say all appropriate ministry officials have been notified and those involved with the care of the remains are hopeful they will be located so they can be placed back into their respective location.

Hamilton Police are investigating a theft of human remains from a vehicle in the Westdale area. https://t.co/iAqfYEixmY #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/XRIL0Rn0w9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 6, 2018