Police searching for suspects after break and enter, $100K property theft at Calmar Fire Hall

RCMP are looking for two suspects after the Calmar Fire Hall was broken into and more than $100,000 in property was stolen on Saturday morning.

Police responded at 8 a.m. to a break and enter reported at the fire station. Emergency equipment was stolen including jaws of life, a red hydraulic generator, three air lifting bags and three medical kits.

Surveillance video showed two masked suspects driving what police believe was a dark grey Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Police said the licence plate on the vehicle was stolen out of Mayerthorpe, Alta., on Jan. 20.

One suspect had long, dark hair and was wearing black coveralls, a black sweater and a black balaclava.

The other was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.