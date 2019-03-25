Crime
March 25, 2019 3:56 pm

Calgary police ask for help to find stolen $30K coin collection

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are looking for a rare and expensive coin collection that was stolen in February.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police hope the public can help them find a coin collection worth $30,000 that was stolen a month ago.

Between Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a detached garage in the 3000 block of 40 Street S.W. and stole a safe that contained the rare coin collection, police said.

The resident realized the safe was missing on Feb. 22 at 9:50 a.m. as he was leaving for work, also noticing that several items in the garage, while not missing, had allegedly been moved from their original places.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
$30K coin collection
3000 block of 40 Street S.W.
Calgary coin collection stolen
Calgary coin theft
Calgary Police
Calgary Theft
southwest Calgary coin collection stolen
stolen $30K coin collection
stolen $30K coin collection Calgary

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.