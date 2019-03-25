Calgary police ask for help to find stolen $30K coin collection
Calgary police hope the public can help them find a coin collection worth $30,000 that was stolen a month ago.
Between Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a detached garage in the 3000 block of 40 Street S.W. and stole a safe that contained the rare coin collection, police said.
The resident realized the safe was missing on Feb. 22 at 9:50 a.m. as he was leaving for work, also noticing that several items in the garage, while not missing, had allegedly been moved from their original places.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
