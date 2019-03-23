Traffic
March 23, 2019 10:10 am
Updated: March 23, 2019 10:11 am

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Downsview area

By Web Writer  Global News

One of the vehicles involved in the collision crashed into a bus shelter.

Toronto police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Downsview area early Saturday.

Police said they received reports of a “loud bang” in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Keele Street around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision, both of them severely damaged.

Footage from the scene showed one of the vehicles smashed into a bus shelter as a result of the crash.

One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police have not released the age of either driver, and they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

