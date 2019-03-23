1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Downsview area

Toronto police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Downsview area early Saturday.

Police said they received reports of a “loud bang” in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Keele Street around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision, both of them severely damaged.

READ MORE: TTC bus crashes into homes in Scarborough

Footage from the scene showed one of the vehicles smashed into a bus shelter as a result of the crash.

One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Driver critically injured after car crashes into pole, bursts into flames in downtown Toronto

Police have not released the age of either driver, and they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.