Driver critically injured after car crashes into pole, bursts into flames in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a driver is suffering critical burn injuries after their car crashed into a pole and caught on fire in Corktown.

Officers responded at 6:33 a.m. to a collision at the intersection of King and Parliament Street.

Investigators said a vehicle struck a pole and then it burst into flames.

There were reports from witnesses that the driver was stuck inside the car.

Officers from 52 Division, located nearby the collision, ran from the station to the incident.

The driver had gotten out by the time police arrived to the scene. Police were then told by the driver there were two more people trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigators said they attempted to get in and save the occupants in the car, but by the time they opened the car, occupants had already fled the scene.

The driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries for smoke inhalation and burns.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances and it’s unknown if the incident is criminal.

