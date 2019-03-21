TTC bus crashes into homes in Scarborough

A TTC driver suffered minor injuries after the bus they were driving collided into two homes in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Toronto fire officials said they responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. at Oasis Boulevard near Morningside Avenue and Tapscott Road.

Toronto police said the bus was turning the corner when it struck the front of two homes.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire said there were passengers on the bus at the time of the collision but no one on board was injured.

Officials said the bus driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ratushniak said the gas lines for both homes were shut off but no leak was reported. A structural engineer was requested to inspect the homes.