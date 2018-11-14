TTC bus with passengers on board crashes into pole

Toronto police are investigating after a Toronto Transit Commission bus crashed into a hydro pole in the city’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Davenport Road and Bathurst Street. Toronto paramedics were called to the area at 3 p.m.

The exact number of those hurt was not immediately clear, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A very serious bus crash at Bathurst and Davenport is under investigation. There are injuries, but the extent of them is unknown at the moment. The 7 Bathurst bus is diverting around the area. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) November 14, 2018

Paramedics said three people were sent to hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, and 25 people who suffered minor injuries are being sent to hospital on a TTC bus.

Police, however, said 24 people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The intersection of Davenport and Bathurst is blocked and traffic is being diverted.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said officers from the Toronto police traffic services division are on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

She encouraged witnesses or anyone who may have captured video to contact police.

With files from Briana Carnegie

Collision: Davenport Rd / Bathurst St

– 24 ppl injured, non-life threatening, to be transported to hospital

-intersection blocked

-traffic backing up, avoid if possible#GO2100264

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2018