Just hours after announcing the seizure of $240,000 worth of cocaine, Waterloo Regional Police revealed on Monday that a stash of drugs worth $157,000 is also off the streets.

Police said a joint investigation between their department, Stratford police and the OPP led officers to five addresses in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Waterloo police seize $240K worth of cocaine in drug raid

Search warrants were executed on Thursday and five people were arrested.

Police said they found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and GHB.

WATCH: Man caught on video attempting to break into elderly woman’s home: police

Digital scales, a hydraulic drug press, a bulletproof vest, a firearm and ammunition were also seized.

Four women between the ages of 26 and 54, along with a 32-year-old man were arrested and charged with various drug trafficking offences.

As part of the investigation, police used a “distraction device” to arrest one of the suspects near the intersection of Westmount Road and Ottawa Street on Thursday afternoon.

As part of a joint investigation into drug trafficking, WRPS assisted @SPSmediaoffice and @OPP_HSD in executing search warrants at five residences in Kitchener. Several individuals arrested. More details here: https://t.co/xFAv3h9xH2 pic.twitter.com/0oH8ZjE50W — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 21, 2019

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said the device caused some loud bangs which created concern in the area “but at no time was public safety ever compromised.”

READ MORE: London man arrested in connection to Waterloo nightclub shooting

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777 ext. 8923.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: York police dismantle ‘super labs’, $5M in drugs seized in Project Discard