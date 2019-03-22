London man arrested in connection to Waterloo nightclub shooting
A 32-year-old London man has been arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred outside of the Starlight nightclub in Waterloo last fall.
Police say they arrested the man in London on Thursday with the help of the London Police Service.
The initial incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 28, as police were called to the nightclub for the report of a shooting.
Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
The man is facing several charges including pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.
