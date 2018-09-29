Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo police released images of some men they are looking to speak with in connection with an early morning shooting in Waterloo on Saturday.

Police say that an altercation broke out inside an establishment at the intersection of King and Dupont streets in Waterloo at around 2 a.m.

Looking to identify these males in connection to an early morning shooting on King Street, near Dupont Street, in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/BsVaJ6PrM5 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 29, 2018

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.