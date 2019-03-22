Police investigate after Gravenhurst gas station reportedly robbed

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP say just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, a male suspect entered a gas station on Highway 11.

Police say the man allegedly indicated he had a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify driver after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waubaushene

Police say officers and canine services searched the area, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).