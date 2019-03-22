Alberta election Day 4: UCP launching strategy to counter anti-oil groups

On Friday, on Day 4 of the Alberta election campaign, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney will release the “UCP Fight Back Strategy” against foreign anti-oil special interests at the Trans Mountain Edmonton Terminal, where the pipeline to the B.C. coast begins.

Some believe much of the push against the oilsands is funded by American philanthropists, in an effort to land-lock Alberta oil so it cannot reach overseas markets where it would attain a higher price per barrel.

READ MORE: B.C. researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaigns about protecting U.S. interests, not environment

On Thursday night, it was back to the future at a UCP campaign rally in Calgary, where Kenney stirred up the crowd by talking about the old national energy program.

Kenney reminded supporters that the NEP brought in by former prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 1980 ravaged Alberta’s energy industry and economy.

And he says the policies of Alberta’s NDP government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been doing the same thing.

READ MORE: Alberta Election Fact Check — UCP claims NDP’s plan killed 48,000 jobs in 4 months, but is that accurate?

Kenney says Premier Rachel Notley has sold Alberta out to the federal Liberals and it is time for a bright new day under his leadership.

READ MORE: How, when, where to vote

Notley was also in the key election battleground city on Thursday, firing up her supporters at her own rally by promising to protect education and health care and promoting her plan to diversify the economy.

Notley says there is no place for right-wing extremism, racism or hate in Alberta, especially in the legislature. She says she doesn’t believe Kenney is racist but says his party has a problem with racism.

ANALYSIS: In Alberta and elsewhere, New Democrats have mastered the art of the negative election ad

On Friday, Notley will begin in Calgary with announcements before ending the day with a speech in Edmonton.

Where the leaders are Friday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary — Announcement and scrum (10:30 a.m., Mt. Pleasant View Point, Rotary Park, 617 1 St, NE.)

Calgary — Photo op. (Benevity Inc. 7th floor, 611 Meredith Rd. NE #700)

Edmonton — Speech (6:15 p.m., Edmonton Meadows Campaign Office, 5165 55 Ave. NW)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Edmonton — Announce strategy against foreign anti-oil special interests (11 a.m., Trans Mountain Edmonton Terminal)

Alberta Liberal Party David Khan

Calgary — Making calls at campaign headquarters (9 a.m., 906 Centre St. N.)

Calgary — Announcement on pipeline plan (11 a.m., 218 Crescent Rd. NW)

Calgary — Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View Riding (3 p.m.-6 p.m)

Calgary — Door knocking and meetings with candidates ( 6 p.m.-9 p.m.)

READ MORE: How Global News is covering Alberta election 2019

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News