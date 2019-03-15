Police increase presence at Saskatoon mosques after New Zealand shooting

The Saskatoon Police Service has increased its presence at five mosques in the city.

Police said it is in response to the deadly mass shootings in Christchurch, NZ.

The mass shootings at two mosques that took place Friday afternoon left 49 people dead and another 48 injured.

Saskatoon police said while there is no information to suggest a similar threat exists in the city, police want to ensure they address concerns within Saskatoon’s Muslim community.

The increased presence will be particularly noticeable during prayer times, police said.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said their thoughts are with the Muslim community.

Cooper will be visiting members of the Muslim community to express his support.

-WIth files from Rebecca Joseph