Multiple deaths at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand amid active shooter situation: police

Numerous people were killed at two mosques amid an active shooter situation in Christchurch, New Zealand in an incident that unfolded starting at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Police placed all of the city’s schools on lockdown amid the incident. calling a “serious ongoing firearms incident.”

WATCH: Shots were fired at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday, reports said, and police placed all of the city’s schools on lockdown

New Zealand Police Comm. Mike Bush issued a statement saying there was an active shooter situation that involved “multiple fatalities” and that they had one person in custody, but were unsure if there were any other people.

“Police believe there may be other offenders,” the New Zealand Police tweeted.

WATCH: 1 person in custody following shooting at mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand

“The multiple fatalities are, as far as we know, at two locations, a mosque at Deaks Avenue, and another mosque at Linwood Avenue, Christchurch,” Bush said.

“Again, we are unsure if there are any locations outside of that area that are under threat.”

Bush asked people to stay indoors.

He also asked that anyone who was thinking of heading to a mosque across New Zealand “not to go.”

Police also advised mosques across the country to “shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.”

Christchurch City Council tweeted that the government is locking down buildings such as the civic offices and the central library.

#UPDATE: All Council-owned facilities across the city are now in full lock-down. If youR child was attending the climate change protest in Cathedral Square and you want to check if they are in the Civic Offices, please call the Council Contact Centre on 03-941-8999. — ChCh City Council (@ChristchurchCC) March 15, 2019

The Guardian also reported that there’s a bomb in beige Subaru that crashed on Strickland Street.

People were being evacuated from the vicinity, it said.

The Associated Press reported a witness saying there were many were dead in the shooting near Hagley Park.

BREAKING: Witness says many dead in mass shooting at mosque in New Zealand city of Christchurch. https://t.co/A5Cm5Nhfh9 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2019

Len Peneha, a witness to the incident, said he saw a man who was dressed in black walk into the Masjid Al Noor mosque.

He said he then heard numerous shots and that people subsequently ran from the mosque.

The NZ Herald reported that shots were fired at a mosque close to Hagley Park in the city’s central area.

A dead body was seen lying near a mosque, the newspaper added.

The Sydney Morning Herald

ESPN cricket reporter Mohammad Isam tweeted that a team from Bangladesh “escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters.”

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

All members of the team were safe, their coach told media.

Tamim Iqbal Khan, a member of the team, tweeted that the “entire team got saved from active shooters.”

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

The New Zealand Police tweeted that shots were fired in central Christchurch, advising anyone in the area was advised to stay indoors, and that all schools had been locked down.

Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40pm.Armed police have been deployed.Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

The New Zealand Police subsequently issued another update saying that they were dealing with a “serious and evolving situation” that was occurring in Christchurch.

“Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high,” they tweeted.

1/2 A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off… — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

2/2 … off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice.Police thanks the public for their cooperation and will provide further updates to keep residents informed. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

The Guardian went on to report that Christchurch Hospital was on lockdown – that hospital is located approximately two kilometres from the mosque.

With reports from Reuters and The Associated Press