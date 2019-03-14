Multiple deaths at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand amid active shooter situation: police

Numerous people were killed at two mosques amid an active shooter situation in Christchurch, New Zealand in an incident that unfolded starting at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, police said.
Police placed all of the city’s schools on lockdown amid the incident. calling a “serious ongoing firearms incident.”
WATCH: Shots were fired at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday, reports said, and police placed all of the city’s schools on lockdown
New Zealand Police Comm. Mike Bush issued a statement saying there was an active shooter situation that involved “multiple fatalities” and that they had one person in custody, but were unsure if there were any other people.
“Police believe there may be other offenders,” the New Zealand Police tweeted.
WATCH: 1 person in custody following shooting at mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand
“The multiple fatalities are, as far as we know, at two locations, a mosque at Deaks Avenue, and another mosque at Linwood Avenue, Christchurch,” Bush said.
“Again, we are unsure if there are any locations outside of that area that are under threat.”
Bush asked people to stay indoors.
He also asked that anyone who was thinking of heading to a mosque across New Zealand “not to go.”
Police also advised mosques across the country to “shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.”
Christchurch City Council tweeted that the government is locking down buildings such as the civic offices and the central library.
The Guardian also reported that there’s a bomb in beige Subaru that crashed on Strickland Street.
People were being evacuated from the vicinity, it said.
The Associated Press reported a witness saying there were many were dead in the shooting near Hagley Park.
Len Peneha, a witness to the incident, said he saw a man who was dressed in black walk into the Masjid Al Noor mosque.
He said he then heard numerous shots and that people subsequently ran from the mosque.
The NZ Herald reported that shots were fired at a mosque close to Hagley Park in the city’s central area.
A dead body was seen lying near a mosque, the newspaper added.
The Sydney Morning Herald
ESPN cricket reporter Mohammad Isam tweeted that a team from Bangladesh “escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters.”
All members of the team were safe, their coach told media.
Tamim Iqbal Khan, a member of the team, tweeted that the “entire team got saved from active shooters.”
The New Zealand Police tweeted that shots were fired in central Christchurch, advising anyone in the area was advised to stay indoors, and that all schools had been locked down.
The New Zealand Police subsequently issued another update saying that they were dealing with a “serious and evolving situation” that was occurring in Christchurch.
“Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high,” they tweeted.
The Guardian went on to report that Christchurch Hospital was on lockdown – that hospital is located approximately two kilometres from the mosque.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.