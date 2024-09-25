Airlines suspending flights to Tel Aviv, Lebanon as conflict erupts

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:
Air Algerie
The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
Air Arabia
The United Arab Emirates-based low-cost carrier canceled flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to Beirut on Sept. 24.
Air France-KLM
Air France expanded the suspension of its flights to Beirut until Oct. 1. Its Tel Aviv flights, briefly suspended from Sept. 17, have resumed service.
KLM has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26. The Franco-Dutch group’s low-cost unit Transavia canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.
Air India
The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.
Delta Airlines
The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.
Easyjet
The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.
Egyptair
Egypt’s flag carrier canceled flights to and from Beirut starting on Sept. 24, state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported.
Emirates
UAE’s state-owned airline canceled flights between Dubai and Beirut on Sept. 24-25.
IAG
IAG-owned Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling canceled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were canceled until further notice, it said in an e-mailed comment.
LOT
The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, it said in an emailed comment on Sept. 20.
Lufthansa Group
The German airline group said it was suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until Oct. 14, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended until Oct. 26.
Pegasus
The Turkish airline canceled flights to Beirut on Sept. 24 due to risk assessments on the situation in Lebanon, the company told Reuters.
Qatar Airways
The Qatari airline suspended flights to and from Beirut on Sept. 24-25, it said in a statement to Reuters.
Ryanair
Europe’s biggest budget airline canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, citing “operational restrictions.”
Sundair
The German airline canceled flights between Berlin and Beirut between Sept. 23-27. It had previously canceled flights between Bremen and Beirut until Oct. 23.
SunExpress
SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.
United Airlines
The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.
Lebanese Airspace Alerts
Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing “potential risk to aviation from military activity.”
