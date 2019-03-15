World
March 15, 2019 8:26 am
Updated: March 15, 2019 8:37 am

New Zealand police search home in Dunedin after mosque shooting

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: Onlooker captures moment of arrest of Christchurch mosque shootings suspect

A A

New Zealand police searched a property in Dunedin, New Zealand Saturday that is believed to be connected to the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch that left 49 people dead and another 48 injured.

Dunedin is about 360 kilometres south of Christchurch.

WATCH: Christchurch Shooting: Death toll from mosque shootings rises to 49: Police

Three people are currently in custody, and one has been charged in relation to the massacre. Police also diffused explosive devices during their investigation.

The property on Somerville Street, Dunedin, is “a location of interest in relation to the serious firearms incident in Christchurch,” police wrote on Twitter at 10:40 p.m. local time, about nine hours after the deadly shooting.

READ MORE: Christchurch shooting: 49 killed at 2 mosques, 1 man charged with murder

The mass shootings at two mosques took place Friday afternoon. Police could not confirm if the same shooter was responsible for both shootings.

 

Gunman kills at least six people at mosque in Christchurch

Armed Offenders Squad push back members of the public following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019.

EPA/Martin Hunter
New Zealand Mosque Shooting

Police stand outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand Mosque Shooting

People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Gunmen kill at least 40 people at mosques in Christchurch

A shattered car window following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019.

EPA/Martin Hunter
Gunman kills at least six people at mosque in Christchurch

Grieving members of the public sit on a curb following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019.

EPA/Martin Hunter
New Zealand Mosque Shooting

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand Mosque Shooting

A police officer patrols at a cordon near a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” as authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“Evacuations of properties in the immediate area have taken place as a precaution.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the event a well-planned “terrorist attack,” and the country’s threat level was raised from low to high.  That’s the second highest security threat level for the country.

WATCH: Christchurch shooting: NZ rugby star Sonny Bill Williams reacts to mosque attacks

She said authorities had no reason to believe there were more suspects, but “we are not assuming that at this stage.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that one of the four people taken into custody in New Zealand’s mosque shootings is Australian.

A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings said in a manifesto that he was a 28-year-old white Australian who came to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack.

Police have asked media and people online not to share video of the incident.

Police also said they will be providing a “visible Police presence” at community events this weekend for safety and reassurance.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
christchurch mosque shooting
christchurch mosque video
christchurch shooter
Christchurch Shooting
mass shooting christchurch
mosque shooting
new zealand christchurch shooting
New Zealand Shooting

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.