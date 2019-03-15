New Zealand police search home in Dunedin after mosque shooting

New Zealand police searched a property in Dunedin, New Zealand Saturday that is believed to be connected to the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch that left 49 people dead and another 48 injured.

Dunedin is about 360 kilometres south of Christchurch.

WATCH: Christchurch Shooting: Death toll from mosque shootings rises to 49: Police

Three people are currently in custody, and one has been charged in relation to the massacre. Police also diffused explosive devices during their investigation.

The property on Somerville Street, Dunedin, is “a location of interest in relation to the serious firearms incident in Christchurch,” police wrote on Twitter at 10:40 p.m. local time, about nine hours after the deadly shooting.

READ MORE: Christchurch shooting: 49 killed at 2 mosques, 1 man charged with murder

The mass shootings at two mosques took place Friday afternoon. Police could not confirm if the same shooter was responsible for both shootings.

“Evacuations of properties in the immediate area have taken place as a precaution.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the event a well-planned “terrorist attack,” and the country’s threat level was raised from low to high. That’s the second highest security threat level for the country.

WATCH: Christchurch shooting: NZ rugby star Sonny Bill Williams reacts to mosque attacks

She said authorities had no reason to believe there were more suspects, but “we are not assuming that at this stage.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that one of the four people taken into custody in New Zealand’s mosque shootings is Australian.

A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings said in a manifesto that he was a 28-year-old white Australian who came to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack.

Police have asked media and people online not to share video of the incident.

Police also said they will be providing a “visible Police presence” at community events this weekend for safety and reassurance.