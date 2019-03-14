Burford teen named 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Champion

Natalie Hammond of Burford has been being named the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Champion.

The 16-year-old was honoured in Brantford on Thursday by the McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Natalie had rare tumours developing in her spinal column, putting pressure on nerves and causing her pain.

However, after an eight-hour surgery conducted at McMaster Children’s Hospital, which successfully removed the tumours, Natalie was able to begin dancing competitively again.

Officials say she was selected to represent McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation as the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Champion because of her resiliency.

As part of the Champions program, Natalie will represent the foundation as a hospital ambassador along with 11 other children from hospitals across Canada at Children’s Hospitals Week in Orlando, Fla., which takes place from March 18 to 24.

