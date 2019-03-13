GoFundMe page set up for family of 4-year-old girl critically injured in Hagersville

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a four-year-old girl who remains in a coma following a crash in Hagersville, Ont.

Police say Maeve Elizabeth Field was hit by a vehicle that suddenly accelerated in reverse on Main Street as her family left the local hardware store on Saturday.

Her 13-year-old brother was also injured but not as seriously.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be laid against the driver, an 80-year-old woman from Norfolk County.

According to the GoFundMe page, Maeve has suffered extensive, life-threatening injuries.

The page says she is currently in critical yet stable condition in an induced coma and has endured over 20 hours in the operating room undergoing multiple surgeries, with more on the horizon. The money raised by the GoFundMe campaign is meant to help her parents offset Maeve’s medical bills and expenses.

On the page, Maeve’s parents, Gloria and Ian Field, expressed their gratitude for all the support they’ve received.

“Words cannot express how incredibly difficult the last few days have been. Our journey started at West Haldimand General Hospital Emergency, where Daddy carried Maeve in through the front doors in his own arms. The doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to keep Maeve alive and get her transported to Mac Kids. We are so grateful for their incredible response to an unimaginable walk-in crisis,” the couple wrote.

“While we are at our worst, the doctors, nurses and support staff here at McMaster Children’s Hospital have been at their best, caring for Maeve as if she were one of their own children. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude because family, friends and community members (many of whom we have never met) are praying for us and keeping Maeve in their thoughts. Right now, our focus is on Maeve, and we are staying positive. We feel your prayers and know you are sending love and healing to Maeve. We ask for continued privacy and prayers and will provide updates on Maeve’s condition in due course.”

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the online fundraiser had already raised over $23,000 of its $25,000 goal.

