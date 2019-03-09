4-year-old girl seriously injured by vehicle in Hagersville, south of Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police say a four-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being struck by a car in Hagersville, south of Hamilton.

Police said they received reports of a collision Saturday on Main Street in Hagersville.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered that the girl had been hit by a vehicle that was moving quickly in reverse.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge driver of patient transfer vehicle after Red Hill crash

Police said the vehicle was parked on Main Street when it went into reverse and travelled across the roadway, striking and dragging the child.

Photos from the scene showed the vehicle, a grey sedan, on a sidewalk with debris strewn nearby.

Police said the child’s father quickly grabbed her from underneath the vehicle before rushing her to a Hamilton-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police looking for witnesses to single-vehicle crash

The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old woman from Norfolk County, was not injured in the crash.

There is no word on any charges.

4 year old girl fighting for life after being struck by vehicle at a Main Street, Hagersville address. UPDATE will follow shortly with Constable Sanchuk. Anticipate delays in the area as road closures in effect. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/YfsnGCL2Ct — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 9, 2019