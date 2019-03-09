Hamilton police charge driver of patient transfer vehicle after Red Hill crash
Hamilton police are investigating a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway involving an RNR Patient Transfer vehicle.
Police say the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Red Hill approaching the Queenston Road exit, when the driver lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Both the vehicle and the guardrail sustained significant damage.
The male driver was uninjured and a female employee who was also inside the vehicle was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, according to police. There were no patients inside the vehicle at the time.
No other vehicles were involved.
The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, although the exact charge has not been released.
