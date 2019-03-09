Hamilton police charge driver of patient transfer vehicle after Red Hill crash

Hamilton police are investigating a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway involving an RNR Patient Transfer vehicle.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Red Hill approaching the Queenston Road exit, when the driver lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Both the vehicle and the guardrail sustained significant damage.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating after an @RNRPT patient transport unit was involved in a serious collision on the Redhill Valley Parkway in the area of Queenston Road. Female medic transported by @HPS_Paramedics to @HamHealthSci trauma centre #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/uzAXr3HNzZ — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 9, 2019

The male driver was uninjured and a female employee who was also inside the vehicle was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, according to police. There were no patients inside the vehicle at the time.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, although the exact charge has not been released.

