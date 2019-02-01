Hamilton Police looking for witnesses to single-vehicle crash
A 74-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Hamilton.
Hamilton Police say around 5 p.m. Thursday, a 2005 Honda Civic drove off King Street East, mounted a sidewalk and collided with a tree.
The male driver from Hamilton was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
