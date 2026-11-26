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It’s been on the books for nearly a decade but proposed spending on Calgary’s planned Foothills Fieldhouse is being questioned as city council prepares to deliberate its four-year budget.

The project, which is slated for the site of the former Burns Stadium near the University of Calgary and McMahon Stadium, intends to include spaces for field sports, courts and a 200-metre indoor track with space for spectators.

The City of Calgary previously allocated $109 million into a reserve fund for the project, and the proposed four-year budget earmarks an additional $70 million towards the fieldhouse.

However, the city hasn’t been able to secure funding from the province or federal government, despite repeated requests for $180 million each.

Since the proposed 2027-30 budget was publicly released earlier this month, a number of city councillors have suggested using the funding elsewhere.

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“It’s going to be very difficult for council to continue to sit on these funds after 10 years being idle without any provincial or federal funding,” Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas told reporters. “But that’s not to say that we can go it alone either. The ask to the province is if not the fieldhouse, then what?”

The budget proposes $284 million for recreation projects across the city, but only funds four of 17 projects prioritized in the first phase of the city’s GamePLAN strategy.

Those projects include the fieldhouse, the Forest Lawn recreation facility replacement, as well as Kingsland and Belmont athletic parks.

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“If you did pull that lever back, there’s several other facilities that could be funded,” Ward 12 Coun. Mike Jamieson said. “There’s an argument there that there’s a greater good in pulling that and moving it. There’s an argument that a lot of us are considering right now.”

As city council continues to hear from Calgarians during a public hearing on the proposed budget, a number of speakers have noted support for the fieldhouse project as part of a push for more recreation spaces.

Dale Schoenthaler, a track and field coach in Calgary for the last 30 years, said local track teams need to travel to Edmonton and Saskatoon during the indoor season as those cities have fieldhouses that can accommodate track.

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According to Schoenthaler, Calgary’s lack of a fieldhouse with track amenities has forced teams to be creative when it comes to practices too.

“One of the big things now is (The MNP Centre) has resurfaced their track and now we’re not allowed to wear track spikes, so that’s taking away one more major thing for our training,” he said.

Schoenthaler noted the city misses out on hosting at least five major track meets annually due to its facilities, and said a reallocation of funding for the Foothills Fieldhouse would be detrimental to years of advocacy efforts.

“It would be a huge issue for us,” he said, “I don’t know where we would begin again, to start all over.”

Jasmine Mian, who formerly represented Ward 3 on the previous city council, also spoke in favour of the funding.

Mian urged city council to wait until after the provincial election before making any decisions around the Foothills Fieldhouse funding.

“These are the types of projects that really get funded in an election, you’re not going to get a provincial government giving you $100 million for a project like that mid-cycle,” she told council. “I’ll be back here next year if the city doesn’t get any traction from the provincial government, telling you reallocate it to other recreation priorities.”

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Back in 2023, the Foothills Fieldhouse was estimated to cost $380 million, but that cost is likely to be around $500 million, according to Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal, who chairs the Foothills Multisport Fieldhouse committee, said making changes to the project’s funding is “insanity,” and would send a poor signal to provincial and federal governments.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about it right now,” he told reporters. “I think it should be where it is right now, which is demonstrating to other levels of government that we are committed, that we are fully in.”

The Foothills Fieldhouse was listed in 2019 as one of four major city projects at the time along with the BMO Centre Expansion, the Werklund Centre transformation, and the new event centre.

It is the only one of those projects not completed or under construction.

“I’ve heard we’ve never been closer to provincial funding for a fieldhouse,” Farkas said. “I’ve heard that this year, I’ve heard it last year, I’ve heard it the year before that. I heard it in my final year as a city councillor, at this point we’ve really got to shoot or get off the ice.”