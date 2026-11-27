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A Kelowna woman waiting for a CT scan earlier this year says she was surprised when her doctor suggested travelling outside of the Okanagan to get medical imaging.

“My doctor basically looked at me and said, “The wait times here in Kelowna are so long. Would you be willing to go to Salmon Arm to get it done, and I was like, I guess so. Even though it was a long drive,” said Suzanne Summers-Gill.

Not wanting to wait to determine whether she had a serious health issue, Summers-Gill made the more than 200-kilometre round trip and got her CT scan within a couple of weeks.

While she was pleased to have the option, she expressed concern about having to travel that far.

“It’s inconvenient for sure. I mean, it’s my gas, my expense, right?,” she said. “So I don’t know. I think that the system definitely needs some work for sure, and we shouldn’t have to do things like that.”

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Her experience comes as new data obtained by Health Data BC through Freedom of Information requests reveals lengthy waits for medical imaging at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The analysis, based on scans in 2025, shows KGH had the longest median waits in B.C. for both routine and urgent CT scans.

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For routine scans, the median wait was 210 days, more than three times the provincial target of 60 days.

One in 10 people waited longer than 607 days for a routine CT scan.

For urgent CT scans, the median wait was 76 days, compared with the seven-day target.

One in 10 patients waited longer than 245 days.

Median wait times represent the mid-point, meaning half of patients waited longer than those figures.

While MRI waits at KGH were not as lengthy as CT waits, the data shows they also exceeded recommended targets.

The median wait for a routine MRI was 160 days compared with a provincial target of 60 days.

One in 10 patients waited more than 322 days for a routine MRI.

For urgent MRI scans, the median wait was 27 days, nearly four times the recommended seven-day benchmark.

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One in 10 patients waited longer than 78 days for an urgent MRI.

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“I just wonder why, like why is there such a long wait,” said Summers-Gill.

Interior Health did not provide any answers Thursday.

B.C.’s new Health minister says the ministry plans a comprehensive review of the system including access to medical imaging.

“We don’t have a solution today because we need to listen to our workers and what that looks like,” said health minister Ryan Peterson. “You need better throughput through the system and we do need to invest in imaging, whether it’s MRI, CT scans.”

Peterson said as soon as there is a plan, it will be communicated to the public at large.

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