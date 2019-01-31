Hamilton police homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious death’ on east mountain
There may have been another mob murder in Hamilton.
The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death on the mountain.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home at 56 Mountain Brow Blvd., where a man was reportedly found without vital signs.
Yellow crime scene tape surrounds the property, but few other details have been released, including the victim’s name.
Media reports say the home is owned by members of an organized crime family.
Det. Sgt. Peter Thom is leading the investigation.
More to come…
