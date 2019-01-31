Hamilton police homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious death’ on east mountain

There may have been another mob murder in Hamilton.

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death on the mountain.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home at 56 Mountain Brow Blvd., where a man was reportedly found without vital signs.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds the property, but few other details have been released, including the victim’s name.

Media reports say the home is owned by members of an organized crime family.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom is leading the investigation.

HPS is responding to a suspicious death on the #HamOnt East Mountain. The homicide unit will be investigating. More details to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 30, 2019