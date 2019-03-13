Abbotsford police issue warning after ‘prowler’ spotted lurking outside home
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is warning the public after a homeowner spotted a man peering through their home windows.
Police said Wednesday they received a report on Saturday from the homeowner, who lives in the 33400-block of Babich Place, of a man peering through a window and watching family members inside the home.
The man casually walked away and out of view after the homeowner called out to him.
READ MORE: Two teens arrested after attempted robbery in Abbotsford
Police say the homeowner believes the suspect was “familiar” with the layout of the property, as they were able to dodge motion sensors and leave without detection.
The suspect is described as between six feet to six-feet-three-inches tall, wearing black clothing and gloves with a covered face.
WATCH: Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms
Abbotsford police are reminding anyone who may see someone lurking outside their home to call police immediately.
Residents are also reminded to lock their doors and windows and close their blinds, as well as to keep outdoor lights on to deter people from peering inside.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.