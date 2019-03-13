Abbotsford police issue warning after ‘prowler’ spotted lurking outside home

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is warning the public after a homeowner spotted a man peering through their home windows.

Police said Wednesday they received a report on Saturday from the homeowner, who lives in the 33400-block of Babich Place, of a man peering through a window and watching family members inside the home.

Late Sat pm, AbbyPD responded to a report of a prowler (wearing all blk, gloves & face covered-6'-6'3" tall) watching a family in their home.

Reminder:

•Report suspicious activity

•Turn on outside lights, lock windows/doors, close blinds

Release: https://t.co/gHrNyMofwU pic.twitter.com/o8GbwPAmAe — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 13, 2019

The man casually walked away and out of view after the homeowner called out to him.

Police say the homeowner believes the suspect was “familiar” with the layout of the property, as they were able to dodge motion sensors and leave without detection.

The suspect is described as between six feet to six-feet-three-inches tall, wearing black clothing and gloves with a covered face.

Abbotsford police are reminding anyone who may see someone lurking outside their home to call police immediately.

Residents are also reminded to lock their doors and windows and close their blinds, as well as to keep outdoor lights on to deter people from peering inside.