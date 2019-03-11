RCMP charge 3 in connection with armed robbery in Lunenburg County

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery in New Germany, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an armed robbery at a drugstore on Highway 10 at 1:35 p.m.

The owner of the store told police the shop had been robbed by two men with knives, while a witness reported seeing two men running from the store carrying pill bottles and dropping bottles and cash as they ran.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man alleged to have fled police twice

Police say the suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene. However, the witness followed the vehicle from the area and was able to provide officers with updates on the location of the car, according to police.

The Mounties soon located the suspect vehicle on Monk Road and conducted a traffic stop. No one was hurt during the alleged robbery.

Two men, who were passengers in the vehicle, were arrested after a brief struggle, while the driver, a woman, was arrested without incident.

The vehicle was seized and searched, with officers reportedly finding pill containers, cash, needles and gloves as well as a bandana that one suspect was allegedly wearing during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were held in custody overnight, with the woman being released on conditions and the two men remanded into custody.

WATCH: Customer steps in during liquor robbery, police urging public not to do so

Krishna Michael Eisener, 22, of Bridgewater, N.S., has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and breach of probation.

Tyler Blaine Jonathan Veinotte, 24, of Cookville, N.S., faces charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and five counts of breach of conditions.

READ MORE: Firefighter injured during training at Nova Scotia Firefighters School

Krystal Mae Doris Kempton, 34, of Mill Village, N.S., has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance.

All three are scheduled to return to Bridgewater Provincial Court on March 11.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and that they want to acknowledge the assistance of the witness who helped in their investigation.