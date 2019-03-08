LAWC’s International Women’s Day Breakfast draws largest crowd yet

It was a packed house at the London Convention Centre for the 19th annual International Women’s Day Breakfast.

READ MORE: Rally, march, fair scheduled for downtown London in early International Women’s Day celebrations

The London Abused Women’s Centre’s largest annual fundraising event drew its biggest crowd yet with roughly 750 attendees and another 80 on a waiting list.

The international theme this year is Balance for Better: a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world.

Organizers say this is the most highly attended #IWDBreakfast in #ldnont so far. 750 guests here at @LdnCC, and another 80 on a waitlist. pic.twitter.com/shMVkQtvxT — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) March 8, 2019

Professor of Leadership and Community Development at Brescia University College Julie Young was the keynote speaker and noted the dangers of complacency.

“I believe that all of the progress, all of the possibility, can be wiped out for thousands and thousands of these incredible and hopeful young women if we continue to fail to understand what gendered violence really is.”

READ MORE: Najwa Zebian delivers passionate speech amid legal threat at International Women’s Day Breakfast

Young, a survivor of intimate partner violence, says that many of our institutions aid the abuser, and enable the abuse, saying the courts, and even in some cases police, are failing women.

“Some would say the family courts are fair and balanced and would prevent such a thing. In fact, despite some judges and court workers who really strive to be fair, the system is anything but. Family court is failing battered women every single day.”

Lots of people making their way over to meet (and take a photo with) the leader of the federal NDP @theJagmeetSingh. He's at @endwomanabuse's #IWDBreakfast this morning, before heading to the @RootCellarLdn to talk about housing. pic.twitter.com/FB7lSKMntq — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) March 8, 2019

Numerous politicians were also on hand for the event, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and London’s mayor, Ed Holder.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Liny Lamberink and Jake Jeffrey