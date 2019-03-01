Rally, march, fair scheduled for downtown London in early International Women’s Day celebrations

International Women’s Day is a week from Friday, but Londoners are marking the event early with a rally, march, and fair this Saturday.

The rally, organized by the Women’s Events Committee, begins at 11 a.m. on March 2 in Victoria Park at the corner of Richmond and Central and includes several speakers as well as sign language interpreters.

A march along the sidewalk to the Central branch of the London Public Library on Dundas Street will get underway at noon. A fair will be held at the library from 12:30 until 4 p.m. with 30 exhibitors taking part.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8.