Canada
March 1, 2019 6:11 pm

Rally, march, fair scheduled for downtown London in early International Women’s Day celebrations

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London gets a head start on International Women's Day at Victoria Park this weekend.

Christian D'Avino/980 CFPL
International Women’s Day is a week from Friday, but Londoners are marking the event early with a rally, march, and fair this Saturday.

The rally, organized by the Women’s Events Committee, begins at 11 a.m. on March 2 in Victoria Park at the corner of Richmond and Central and includes several speakers as well as sign language interpreters.

A march along the sidewalk to the Central branch of the London Public Library on Dundas Street will get underway at noon. A fair will be held at the library from 12:30 until 4 p.m. with 30 exhibitors taking part.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8.

