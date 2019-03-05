2 in custody after string of Saskatchewan armed robberies

Two men are in custody after an armed robbery and attempted robberies in three different Saskatchewan communities.

RCMP said the robbery happened Monday at around 3:15 p.m. CT in Prince Albert when two armed men entered a 6th Avenue business and then fled.

Prince Albert police alerted RCMP detachments and provided a description of the vehicle.

Two hours later, Humboldt RCMP were called to a business on Main Street in Jansen.

Officers were told two armed men, with their faces covered, got out of a vehicle and approached the business.

The owner and staff locked the doors and the men were unsuccessful in gaining entry, police said.

The two men then fled in the vehicle, which matched the description of the one in the Prince Albert robbery.

Fifty minutes later, two men entered a store in Spalding. They were armed with a sawed-off rifle and a knife, according to police.

A customer in the store was assaulted when he tried to disarm the men.

The two men then fled north out of Spalding in a black 2014 four-door Volkswagen Golf hatchback which had been reported stolen in Saskatoon.

It was located south of Invermay and two men were arrested.

Charges have yet to be laid as RCMP continue to investigate.