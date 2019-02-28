Nipawin man charged with uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Charges have been laid against a Saskatchewan man who allegedly threatened to shoot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Saskatchewan RCMP national security enforcement section became aware of a phone call made to an employee at a Canadian government agency on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Man threatens to shoot North Battleford RCMP officers

During the call, a man allegedly threatened to shoot Trudeau and blow up the parliament buildings.

Nipawin RCMP was informed and subsequently arrested David Petersen, 52, in the town on Feb. 27. Police said there has been no contact between the man and the prime minister.

Petersen is facing charges of uttering threats against the prime minister as well as against parliament.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in Nipawin provincial court March 6.

The national security enforcement section is still investigating.

Nipawin is roughly 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.