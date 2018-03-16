Probation and fine for Alberta man who threatened Trudeau, Notley on social media

An Alberta man has admitted to uttering threats against the prime minister and the premier.

Orion Rutley was arrested in mid-January and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

RCMP said Rutley had posted threatening messages on Twitter towards both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

According to Alberta Justice, Rutley pleaded guilty to one of the two charges in Leduc court on Thursday while the second charge was withdrawn.

Rutley, 32, was sentenced to one year probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.