Canada
January 26, 2018 4:03 pm
Updated: January 26, 2018 4:12 pm

Alberta man charged with uttering threats against Trudeau and Notley

By Web Producer  Global News

A man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats against Justin Trudeau and Rachel Notley.

Larry MacDougal, The Canadian Press
The Alberta RCMP have charged a man with two counts of uttering threats after he allegedly posted threatening messages on Twitter targeting Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

Orion Rutley was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Rutley was released with several conditions, including not contacting the prime minister or Alberta premier, not using social media and not possessing weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Feb. 8.

Police continue to investigate but are not providing any more details at this time.

— More to come… 

Global News