Alberta man charged with uttering threats against Trudeau and Notley

The Alberta RCMP have charged a man with two counts of uttering threats after he allegedly posted threatening messages on Twitter targeting Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

Orion Rutley was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

READ MORE: Online threats not ‘out of the ordinary,’ says Alberta premier

Rutley was released with several conditions, including not contacting the prime minister or Alberta premier, not using social media and not possessing weapons.

READ MORE: Government stats show Rachel Notley most threatened Alberta premier

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Feb. 8.

Police continue to investigate but are not providing any more details at this time.

— More to come…