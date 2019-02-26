Teen on probation charged after explosive device destroyed by Sask. RCMP

Swift Current RCMP say a 17-year-old boy has been charged after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found on Feb. 26.

Police said the teen was on probation from a prior conviction for possession of a pipe bomb.

While conducting a condition check at a home, officers say they located the IED along with some other weapons and a small amount of crystal meth. The teen was not home at the time.

The RCMP ‘F’ division’s explosive disposal unit destroyed the IED.

The teen returned to the home at roughly 8:45 a.m., and was arrested after a short pursuit with the police dog service. No injuries were reported.

He is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, making/possessing explosives, possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of failing to comply with a sentence or disposition.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in Swift Current provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

Swift Current is around 235 kilometres west of Regina.