Jonas Brothers release new ‘Sucker’ video, starring their leading ladies

The Jonas Brothers have made their long-awaited return. That’s right, six years after splitting up, the America pop-rock trio are back with a brand new single entitled Sucker.
The reactivation of their Instagram page in 2018 led to months of rumours and heavy speculation regarding a reunion.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas finally teased their return on Thursday morning. The cover art for Sucker was posted with the caption, “Midnight #Sucker.” Suddenly, the Jonas Brothers fandom was resurrected.
As promised, the pop-heavy earworm dropped at midnight on March 1, along with a vividly colourful video chock-full of brilliantly vibrant outfits and wacky props. The film starred each Jonas and their respective partners; with the latter three stealing the show.
Nick was recently wedded to Indian actress and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra, while Joe has been engaged to Game of Thrones-star, Sophie Turner since Oct. 2017. Kevin was accompanied by his longtime wife of nine years, Danielle Deleasa.
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” at Z100 Studio on March 1, 2019, in New York City.
Sucker was written by the Jonas Brothers along with Ryan Tedder. It was released under Republic Records and produced by Louis Bell and Frank Dukes.
Fans were taken aback by the quality of the music and were even more impressed by its accompanying video, which served as the ultimate comeback for the brothers.
The track jumped right to the top of the iTunes charts while the Anthony Mandler directed-video has already surmounted a whopping 4.5 million views worldwide.
It’s expected that the Jonas Brothers are currently working on a follow-up to their last album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), which was released nearly 10 years ago.
In wake of their comeback, many longtime fans of the Jonas Brothers jumped on social media to share their excitement.
An influx of creative memes clogged the timeline of many Twitter users along with #Sucker.
The fourth and often forgot Jonas, Frankie, once again got the tail-end of said jokes.
As of this writing, the Jonas Brothers have not scheduled any tour dates.
Sucker is now available to stream on all major platforms.
