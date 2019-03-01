Jonas Brothers release new ‘Sucker’ video, starring their leading ladies

The Jonas Brothers have made their long-awaited return. That’s right, six years after splitting up, the America pop-rock trio are back with a brand new single entitled Sucker.

The reactivation of their Instagram page in 2018 led to months of rumours and heavy speculation regarding a reunion.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas finally teased their return on Thursday morning. The cover art for Sucker was posted with the caption, “Midnight #Sucker.” Suddenly, the Jonas Brothers fandom was resurrected.

As promised, the pop-heavy earworm dropped at midnight on March 1, along with a vividly colourful video chock-full of brilliantly vibrant outfits and wacky props. The film starred each Jonas and their respective partners; with the latter three stealing the show.

My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2019

Nick was recently wedded to Indian actress and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra, while Joe has been engaged to Game of Thrones-star, Sophie Turner since Oct. 2017. Kevin was accompanied by his longtime wife of nine years, Danielle Deleasa.

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” at Z100 Studio on March 1, 2019, in New York City.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding highlights — ‘Forever starts now’

Sucker was written by the Jonas Brothers along with Ryan Tedder. It was released under Republic Records and produced by Louis Bell and Frank Dukes.

Fans were taken aback by the quality of the music and were even more impressed by its accompanying video, which served as the ultimate comeback for the brothers.

Good morning 🤪🤪🤪🤪 — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) March 1, 2019

The track jumped right to the top of the iTunes charts while the Anthony Mandler directed-video has already surmounted a whopping 4.5 million views worldwide.

It’s expected that the Jonas Brothers are currently working on a follow-up to their last album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), which was released nearly 10 years ago.

READ MORE: Carly Rae Jepsen releases 2 new songs

In wake of their comeback, many longtime fans of the Jonas Brothers jumped on social media to share their excitement.

OMFG THE #JONASBROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO HAS ALL THE NEW WIVES/FIANCÉS THIS IS LIKE A NEXT LEVEL BURNIN UP SOMEONE HOLD ME WHERE IS BIG ROB — Remi Cruz ✨ (@missremiashten) March 1, 2019

9 year old me is screaming #JonasBrothers — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡 (@HarleighJensen) March 1, 2019

not to be dramatic but… this song makes me feel giddy and I can’t stop dancing. I love the Jonas brothers and I’m so happy right now. — alise (@kissyarentwe) March 1, 2019

That new Jonas Brothers video is all I care about and all I could ask for — Bree (@breeerrito) March 1, 2019

📸 Kevin, Joe & Nick with a fan in New York today. https://t.co/1ZKC1X9lMa pic.twitter.com/XPKzDvvyPI — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) March 1, 2019

An influx of creative memes clogged the timeline of many Twitter users along with #Sucker.

Only one mood today cause the Jonas Brothers are back pic.twitter.com/0pHD3yEzXz — symtheunicorn (@Lovees_music) March 1, 2019

One Direction fandom watching the Jonas Brothers fandom: pic.twitter.com/FmPykNxgZ9 — 𝐹𝒶𝒷𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 ❀ (@Happinessiszayn) March 1, 2019

the jonas brothers are making their comeback, one direction wya imy pic.twitter.com/yun3aPU7Zm — karla :) (@karlajamilek) March 1, 2019

Jonas Brothers: Releases new music 10 year old me: pic.twitter.com/mLz5GzIxfq — Cameron Shank (@camshank14) March 1, 2019

Me .5 seconds after hearing the Jonas Brothers are back.. pic.twitter.com/p6nYU0xe1I — V💫 (@Veronicaaas_) March 1, 2019

Y'ALL HEAR THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE BACK?! pic.twitter.com/muuhlTFsHf — Hunters of Artemis (@hoa_ow) March 1, 2019

The fourth and often forgot Jonas, Frankie, once again got the tail-end of said jokes.

The legend that is @FrankieJonas reminding everyone he kicks major major 🍑 pic.twitter.com/mUJmZoH2xX — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 1, 2019

Me watching the new Jonas Brothers Sucker music video: pic.twitter.com/SMQJ6PqAVX — abbydeer (@abbydeer) March 1, 2019

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surprises couple with intimate engagement party performance

As of this writing, the Jonas Brothers have not scheduled any tour dates.

Sucker is now available to stream on all major platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis