Participants lace up in Peterborough for the Peter Adams Memorial Winter Run

Nearly 500 people from Peterborough and the surrounding areas laced up their shoes on Sunday morning for the Peter Adams Memorial Winter Run.

This year, the run was renamed after the longtime Peterborough politician, professor and adventurer.

“Dad would have absolutely been delighted to have the race named after him — and would have been absolutely thrilled with the number of people that came out, that trained through all of the winter weather to be here to participate in this event that raises money for such an amazing cause,” said Adam’s daughter, Michele.

As one of the original race directors, Peter Adams — a former Liberal MP and MPP and a founding professor of geography at Trent University — was a dedicated runner and always encouraged an active, healthy lifestyle. He died on September 28, 2018 of cancer and kidney failure at 82 years old.

“He was the kind of person who would walk the walk,” Michele said. “If he was going to tell you something, then he would be doing it, which is where the running came in. He always believed in participation and encouraged us as children to be involved in all different kinds of sports.”

All the funds raised will support the YMCA Strong Kids campaign, encouraging the healthy growth and development of children, youth and teens in our community.

“As a member of the athletic community, we feel this is a good opportunity to get people more active and also supports the [YMCA] and their fundraising for strong kids campaign,” said participant and sponsor, Richard Daley. Each year, roughly $25,000 is raised for the campaign, according to Claire Kennedy, marketing manager for YMCA Central Eastern Ontario.

“We don’t have our full totals yet,” Kennedy added.

The race invites participants of all ages to participate in a half-marathon, half a half-marathon which is 10.55K, a 5K, a kids’ fun run, and new this year was a one-kilometre option.

Rain or shine, nothing could stop these dedicated athletes.