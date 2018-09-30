Longtime politician, professor and adventurer Peter Adams dies at 82

Peterborough is mourning the loss of one of its greatest champions and advocates.

Longtime politician, professor and adventurer Peter Adams died on Friday night at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with his wife, Jill, and his family by his side. Adams was 82 years old.

The politician served three terms as Liberal MP for the Peterborough riding from 1997 to 2006 and served as MPP from 1987 to 1990.

Adams was also the founding chair of the Trent University Geography Department, where he shared with many students his passion for Arctic research projects.

A dedicated and lifelong runner, he was often seen running through city neighbourhoods and always offered a wave and a hello to those he passed. Adams completed several marathons, including the Boston Marathon and the Nunavut Midnight Sun Marathon.

Adams touched many through his political work and his teaching. Since his passing, responses from the local community have poured in on social media.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Adams. Devoted public servant, scholar, athlete, father and grand-father. He always made himself available to we journalists. My condolences to Jill and the rest of the family. — Steve Guthrie (@SkunkRancher) September 30, 2018

Peter Adams was a dedicated community leader, Parliamentarian, and a true champion for #ptbo – our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones. — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 30, 2018

In a written statement, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef mourned the passing of Adams, whom she called an inspiration, mentor and dear friend.

“Peter served Peterborough admirably, not only as an elected official but as a contributing community member and neighbour to us all. He loved Peterborough, and worked tirelessly to represent the interests of the people who live here. Peterborough was his favourite word. Anyone who met him would know his willingness to speak openly and honestly was matched only by his intelligence, humour and kindness,” Monsef wrote.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at St. John’s Anglican Church in Peterborough, and Adams’ family says all are welcome.