Peterborough YMCA winter run renamed after beloved politician Peter Adams

The annual YMCA Winter Run in Peterborough is being renamed in memory of avid runner and longtime politician Peter Adams.

The YMCA of Central East Ontario announced Tuesday its annual winter run will be renamed “The Peter Adams Winter Run.” The run is scheduled for Feb. 24.

One of the original race directors, Adams was a dedicated life-long runner, the YMCA stated, who loved running downtown. Adams, who served three terms as Liberal MP for the Peterborough riding (1997 to 2006) and an MPP (1987-1990) died on Sept. 30 at the age of 82.

The YMCA says Adams’ family fully supported the suggested name change and that many consider Adams to be one of the city’s “greatest champions and advocates.”

This was an easy decision for our YMCA and our planning team,” said David Allen, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central East Ontario. “We are pleased that Jill and Peter’s Family agreed to allow us to honour Peter this way.”

In a statement, Jill Adams said exercising was a major part of her husband’s life.

“From the time that he was a young boy and for as long as he was able, he was always active,” she said. “He often said that running provided positive direction in his life. As a young teen, someone at his school saw that he had talent, took him under their wing, and coached him for several years before he went off to university.

“Peter continued to run for much of his life, participating in many races, including this one. I’m sure he would be absolutely delighted to have his name given to this event.”

Allen said organizers want to make the event more inclusive for families, children, corporate teams, seniors and individuals with special needs.

“Renaming the run and altering the focus of the event aligns with our vision of Strong Kids, Healthy Families, Inclusive Communities,” said Allen.

Online registration is open with early bird registration until Dec. 31. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges to support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Route details will be made available at a later date.