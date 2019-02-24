Entertainment
February 24, 2019 7:35 pm

Oscars 2019 winners list: ‘Roma,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among top contenders

By National Online Supervising Editor, Entertainment & Smart Living  Global News

WATCH: Oscars co-producer breaks down the ceremony performances

The biggest awards show of the year is here!

The 91st annual Academy Awards honour the best movies of 2018, and this year’s Oscars have been especially messy leading up to the ceremony.

Story continues below

First off, for the second time in the award show’s history, there will be no defined host. Additionally, the Academy was looking to hack away at the show’s runtime, which is normally a lengthy four hours in duration. Initially, there was confirmation that only two nominated songs would be performed at the ceremony — but now it’s been revealed that four out of five will be. (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song, All the Stars from Black Panther, will not be performed due to scheduling issues.)

READ MORE: The complete list of the 2019 Oscar nominees

The Academy backtracked again when it had previously said it would be awarding some Oscars during the commercial breaks; after much backlash, that decision, too, was rescinded. Viewers can expect a similar show length to years’ past.

Among the top contenders this year are Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born, the sumptuous Roma, Adam McKay’s Vice, superhero flick Black Panther and Spike Lee’s BlackkKlansman. Who’s going to take home the top prizes is anybody’s guess. (Here are our predictions in the major categories.)

Find the complete list of 2019 Oscar winners below, updated as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

READ MORE: 2019 Oscars predictions — who will win this year?

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

WATCH: Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ at Academy Award nomination

Directing

BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay

Film Editing

BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Original Score

Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

READ MORE: Bradley Cooper joins Lady Gaga onstage for surprise ‘Shallow’ duet

Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

READ MORE: Canadians at the 2019 Oscars

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

The 91st annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

