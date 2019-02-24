Oscars 2019 winners list: ‘Roma,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among top contenders
The biggest awards show of the year is here!
The 91st annual Academy Awards honour the best movies of 2018, and this year’s Oscars have been especially messy leading up to the ceremony.
First off, for the second time in the award show’s history, there will be no defined host. Additionally, the Academy was looking to hack away at the show’s runtime, which is normally a lengthy four hours in duration. Initially, there was confirmation that only two nominated songs would be performed at the ceremony — but now it’s been revealed that four out of five will be. (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song, All the Stars from Black Panther, will not be performed due to scheduling issues.)
The Academy backtracked again when it had previously said it would be awarding some Oscars during the commercial breaks; after much backlash, that decision, too, was rescinded. Viewers can expect a similar show length to years’ past.
Among the top contenders this year are Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born, the sumptuous Roma, Adam McKay’s Vice, superhero flick Black Panther and Spike Lee’s BlackkKlansman. Who’s going to take home the top prizes is anybody’s guess. (Here are our predictions in the major categories.)
Find the complete list of 2019 Oscar winners below, updated as the ceremony goes on.
—
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Directing
BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Film Editing
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
—
The 91st annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.Follow @CJancelewicz
