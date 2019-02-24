Oscars 2019 winners list: ‘Roma,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among top contenders

The biggest awards show of the year is here!

The 91st annual Academy Awards honour the best movies of 2018, and this year’s Oscars have been especially messy leading up to the ceremony.

First off, for the second time in the award show’s history, there will be no defined host. Additionally, the Academy was looking to hack away at the show’s runtime, which is normally a lengthy four hours in duration. Initially, there was confirmation that only two nominated songs would be performed at the ceremony — but now it’s been revealed that four out of five will be. (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song, All the Stars from Black Panther, will not be performed due to scheduling issues.)

The Academy backtracked again when it had previously said it would be awarding some Oscars during the commercial breaks; after much backlash, that decision, too, was rescinded. Viewers can expect a similar show length to years’ past.

Among the top contenders this year are Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born, the sumptuous Roma, Adam McKay’s Vice, superhero flick Black Panther and Spike Lee’s BlackkKlansman. Who’s going to take home the top prizes is anybody’s guess. (Here are our predictions in the major categories.)

Find the complete list of 2019 Oscar winners below, updated as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Directing

BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Film Editing

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Original Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

The 91st annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.