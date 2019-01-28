Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga Onstage In Vegas For Surprise Duet Of ‘Shallow’

Fans attending the Saturday night performance of Lady Gaga’s ‘Enigma’ show in Las Vegas received a special treat when her A Star Is Born director/co-star Bradley Cooper joined her onstage to close out the show with a surprise duet of the film’s hit song Shallow.

According to Variety, Cooper was in the audience enjoying the show before he shocked fans by jumping onstage for the final number.

“I even got you in-ears,” Gaga told Cooper after the two embraced, describing the earphone-like monitors used onstage.

“I can’t hear anything,” he joked, telling the crowd, “Hello Vegas,” before singing his verse in the Oscar-nominated song.

After their performance, Gaga’s backup dancers took their bows, with Cooper joining them. “Bradley, thank you,” said Gaga, with Cooper then tossing his baseball cap into the audience.

In addition to the video above, here’s more fan-shot footage of this amazing onstage moment:

Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019

BRADLEY COOPER AND LADY GAGA SINGING SHALLOW LIVE??? MY DREAM CAME TRUE??? I'M SCREAMING??? pic.twitter.com/MaeXlu1BID — ℰ (@iheartedstyles) January 27, 2019

the way bradley cooper looks at lady gaga.. my heart 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/E6C7SHtzQ7 — Emma (@emrosenblum) January 27, 2019

VIDEO: Bradley Cooper joining Lady Gaga on stage for “Shallow” for the first time ever tonight! #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/KuNqeLyShr — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) January 27, 2019

Bradley Cooper came on stage to sing Shallow with Lady Gaga during the Enigma Show. I’m not crying, you are. 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/LCz8FYL4Et — marion (@marioncdn) January 27, 2019