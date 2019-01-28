Entertainment
January 28, 2019 9:14 am

Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga Onstage In Vegas For Surprise Duet Of ‘Shallow’

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com

WATCH: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the 'A Star is Born' smash-hit duet, 'Shallow'

A A

Fans attending the Saturday night performance of Lady Gaga’s ‘Enigma’ show in Las Vegas received a special treat when her A Star Is Born director/co-star Bradley Cooper joined her onstage to close out the show with a surprise duet of the film’s hit song Shallow.

According to Variety, Cooper was in the audience enjoying the show before he shocked fans by jumping onstage for the final number.

“I even got you in-ears,” Gaga told Cooper after the two embraced, describing the earphone-like monitors used onstage.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Read more: Lady Gaga Gushes About Bradley Cooper — Again And Again And Again…

“I can’t hear anything,” he joked, telling the crowd, “Hello Vegas,” before singing his verse in the Oscar-nominated song.

After their performance, Gaga’s backup dancers took their bows, with Cooper joining them. “Bradley, thank you,” said Gaga, with Cooper then tossing his baseball cap into the audience.

In addition to the video above, here’s more fan-shot footage of this amazing onstage moment:

 

View this post on Instagram

Gaga & Bradley 🌟

A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
A Star is Born
Bradley Cooper
Enigma tour
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Las Vegaas
Lady Gaga live Bradley Cooper
lady gaga residency
shallow
Shallow live
Shallow live debut
Shallow live video

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.