‘Bao,’ by Canadian Domee Shi, wins Best Animated Short at Oscars

Toronto-raised director Domee Shi has won her first Oscar for her animated short film Bao.

Shi wrote and directed the Pixar production, about a Chinese-Canadian woman and her little dumpling that miraculously springs to life.

The eight-minute film is set in Toronto and features many of the city’s landmarks.

Bao tells the story of an aging Chinese mom suffering from empty-nest syndrome who gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life.

Shi beat out two other animated films by Canadians for the Oscar — Weekends by Hamilton-born Trevor Jimenez and Animal Behaviour by Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden.

“To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks — don’t be afraid to tell your stories to the world,” Shi said onstage in her acceptance speech.

“You’re going to freak people out but you’ll probably connect with them, too, and that’s an amazing feeling to have. Thank you to (executive producer) Pete Docter for believing in my weirdness and for giving me a voice at the studio.”

Many people took to Twitter to celebrate Bao’s win.

What do Miyazaki films, Ozu's TOKYO STORY, and Ang Lee's EAT DRINK MAN WOMAN have in common? They all helped influence Domee Shi's BAO (Winner, Best Animated Short) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dOInrrazC9 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) February 25, 2019

bao being trashed and misunderstood by white audiences and then winning the oscar feels like a perfect metaphor for how people called so much asian food smelly and disgusting during my entire childhood only for it become celebrated now — jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 25, 2019

‘Bao’ won for best Animated Short! And I think I may have witnessed the first time an Asian woman (@awkwafina) presented an Oscar to an Asian female winner (Domee Shi)? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0U5G3WREdw — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) February 25, 2019

@awkwafina presented two of the best wins at the Oscars. BAO and PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE. To dumplings and menstruation!!! — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 25, 2019

“To all the nerdy girls who hide behind their sketchbooks, don’t be afraid to share your stories with the world!” – Domee Shi, #Oscars winner for "Bao" pic.twitter.com/D6QwZPYhKk — Shondaland (@byshondaland) February 25, 2019

bao creator, domee shi looking RADIANT at the oscars pic.twitter.com/tNpiRwumZL — 𝙨𝙮𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙮 (@cptdyke) February 25, 2019

Shi was born in China and moved to Toronto with her family at age two. She used her upbringing and love of food as inspiration for Bao, which played in theatres with Incredibles 2.

Shi shares the Oscar with producer Becky Neiman-Cobb.

—With files from the Canadian Press