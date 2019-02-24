Entertainment
February 24, 2019 10:19 pm

‘Bao,’ by Canadian Domee Shi, wins Best Animated Short at Oscars

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

(L-R) Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi accept the Short Film (Animated) award for 'Bao' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 24, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A A

Toronto-raised director Domee Shi has won her first Oscar for her animated short film Bao.

Shi wrote and directed the Pixar production, about a Chinese-Canadian woman and her little dumpling that miraculously springs to life.

WATCH: New Pixar animated short film called Bao

The eight-minute film is set in Toronto and features many of the city’s landmarks.

READ MORE: Oscars 2019 winners list — ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among top contenders

Bao tells the story of an aging Chinese mom suffering from empty-nest syndrome who gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life.

Shi beat out two other animated films by Canadians for the Oscar — Weekends by Hamilton-born Trevor Jimenez and Animal Behaviour by Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden.

WATCH: Director of Pixar’s newest short film on the making of Bao


Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

“To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks don’t be afraid to tell your stories to the world,” Shi said onstage in her acceptance speech.

“You’re going to freak people out but you’ll probably connect with them, too, and that’s an amazing feeling to have. Thank you to (executive producer) Pete Docter for believing in my weirdness and for giving me a voice at the studio.”

READ MORE: Oscars 2019 — The best and worst outfits on the red carpet

Many people took to Twitter to celebrate Bao’s win.

READ MORE: Canadians at the 2019 Oscars — ‘Bao,’ ‘Animal Behaviour’ among nominees

Shi was born in China and moved to Toronto with her family at age two. She used her upbringing and love of food as inspiration for Bao, which played in theatres with Incredibles 2.

Shi shares the Oscar with producer Becky Neiman-Cobb.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 oscars
BAO
bao canadian
bao domee shi
bao pixar
Bao short film
bao wins oscar
bao wins oscars 2019
domee shi
Domee Shi Oscars
oscars 2019
oscars 2019 short winner
oscars canadian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.