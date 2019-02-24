Oscars 2019: The best and worst outfits on the red carpet

One of Hollywood’s biggest nights for fashion — the Oscars — did not disappoint.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, and stars hit the red carpet with some of the season’s trendiest looks.

The Oscars tend to bring out bling, glam and bowties, but this year we saw a bounty of spring hues, tulle and women in pantsuits.

The red carpet kicked off with a statement by actor and singer Billy Porter. The Pose star showed up in an all-black one-of-a-kind velvet tuxedo gown — the first time in Oscar history that a man has worn a gown on a red carpet.

Below are some of our favourite and least favourite looks.

Best Dressed

Brie Larson



Regina King



David Oyelowo



Lady Gaga

Amandla Stenberg



Yalitza Aparicio



Awkwafina



Henry Golding

Octavia Spencer



Glenn Close



Stephan James



Amy Adams

Michael B Jordan

Emma Stone



Constance Wu

Jennifer Hudson



Angela Bassett



Kacey Musgraves

Helen Mirren



Michelle Yeoh

Queen Latifah



Leslie Bibb

Molly Sims

Jennifer Lopez



Chadwick Boseman



Tessa Thompson

Melissa McCarthy

Chris Evans



Worst Dressed

Maya Rudolph



Linda Cardellini



Gemma Chan

Charlize Theron

Laura Dern

Sarah Paulson



Danai Gurira



Rachel Weisz

