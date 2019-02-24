Oscars 2019: The best and worst outfits on the red carpet
One of Hollywood’s biggest nights for fashion — the Oscars — did not disappoint.
The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, and stars hit the red carpet with some of the season’s trendiest looks.
The Oscars tend to bring out bling, glam and bowties, but this year we saw a bounty of spring hues, tulle and women in pantsuits.
The red carpet kicked off with a statement by actor and singer Billy Porter. The Pose star showed up in an all-black one-of-a-kind velvet tuxedo gown — the first time in Oscar history that a man has worn a gown on a red carpet.
Below are some of our favourite and least favourite looks.
Best Dressed
Brie Larson
Credit: Getty Images
Regina King
Credit: Getty Images
David Oyelowo
Credit: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Credit: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Credit: Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio
Credit: Getty Images
Awkwafina
Credit: Getty Images
Henry Golding
Credit: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Credit: Getty Images
Glenn Close
Credit: Getty Images</em
Stephan James
Credit: Getty Images
Amy Adams
Credit: Getty Images
Michael B Jordan
Credit: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Credit: Getty Images
Constance Wu
Credit: Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Credit: Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Credit: Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Credit: Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Credit: Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Credit: Getty Images
Queen Latifah
Credit: Getty Images
Leslie Bibb
Credit: Getty Images
Molly Sims
Credit: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Credit: Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
Credit: Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Credit: Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Credit: Getty Images
Chris Evans
Credit: Getty Images
Worst Dressed
Maya Rudolph
Credit: Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
Credit: Getty Images
Gemma Chan
Credit: Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Credit: Getty Images
Laura Dern
Credit: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Credit: Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Credit: Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
Credit: Getty Images
arti.patel@globalnews.ca
Follow @ArtiPatel
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.