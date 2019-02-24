Lifestyle
February 24, 2019 8:02 pm
Updated: February 24, 2019 8:11 pm

Oscars 2019: The best and worst outfits on the red carpet

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

WATCH: Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga walks the red carpet in Alexander McQueen gown

A A

One of Hollywood’s biggest nights for fashion — the Oscars — did not disappoint.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, and stars hit the red carpet with some of the season’s trendiest looks.

The Oscars tend to bring out bling, glam and bowties, but this year we saw a bounty of spring hues, tulle and women in pantsuits.

The red carpet kicked off with a statement by actor and singer Billy Porter. The Pose star showed up in an all-black one-of-a-kind velvet tuxedo gown — the first time in Oscar history that a man has worn a gown on a red carpet.

Below are some of our favourite and least favourite looks.

Best Dressed

Brie Larson


Credit: Getty Images

Regina King


Credit: Getty Images

David Oyelowo


Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Credit: Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg


Credit: Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio


Credit: Getty Images

Awkwafina


Credit: Getty Images

Henry Golding

Credit: Getty Images

Octavia Spencer


Credit: Getty Images

Glenn Close


Credit: Getty Images</em

Stephan James


Credit: Getty Images

Amy Adams

Credit: Getty Images

Michael B Jordan

Credit: Getty Images

Emma Stone


Credit: Getty Images

Constance Wu

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson


Credit: Getty Images

Angela Bassett


Credit: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: Getty Images

Helen Mirren


Credit: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Credit: Getty Images

Queen Latifah


Credit: Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

Credit: Getty Images

Molly Sims

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez


Credit: Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman


Credit: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Credit: Getty Images

Chris Evans


Credit: Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Maya Rudolph


Credit: Getty Images

Linda Cardellini


Credit: Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Credit: Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Credit: Getty Images

Laura Dern

Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson


Credit: Getty Images

Danai Gurira


Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Weisz


Credit: Getty Images

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
best and worst outfits oscars
best and worst outfits oscars 2019
best and worst outfits red carpet
fashion Oscars 2019
Gowns oscars 2019
oscars 2019
oscars 2019 best worst outfit
oscars 2019 best worst outfits
oscars 2019 best worst red carpet
Oscars 2019 fashion
Oscars fashion
Smart Living

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.